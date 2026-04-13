Marc Guehi News: Nets first league goal with City
Guehi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Chelsea.
Guehi would double the lead for City on Sunday, as the defender found the back of the net in the 57th minute for a rare goal. This marks his first goal in league play since signing with the club, also having one in FA Cup play. He did earn two goals in the beginning of the season with Palace, a decent threat on corners for opposing teams.
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