Marc Guehi News: Own goal against Newcastle

Guehi recorded an own goal, two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 5-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Guehi was back in the starting XI immediately after his suspension but had a far from ideal match, with the defender scoring an own goal. Luckily for the club, it appeared to be inconsequential, with the club continuing to allow three more goals. His defensive effort wasn't much better, with only one tackle and three clearances.