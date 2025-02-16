Fantasy Soccer
Marc Guehi headshot

Marc Guehi News: Provides assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Guehi assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Everton.

Guehi provided an assist for Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal on Saturday, his second assist of the season in the Premier League. He also matched his second highest total of the season with four tackles. The central defender has created two chances in his last two games, demonstrating his potential to impact his team's offensive play. Guehi has now registered five goal contributions in 24 league appearances this season. He will look to add to that total on Saturday against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

