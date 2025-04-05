Marc Guehi News: Sent off Saturday

Guehi was shown a red card in Saturday's match against Brighton.

Guehi saw two yellow cards Saturday, one in the 57th minute and one during extra time, leading to a red card. This will suspend him for Saturday's match against Manchester City, returning to face Newcastle on April 16. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Nathaniel Clyne as a possible replacement, or Chris Richards (calf) if deemed fit.