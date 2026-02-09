Guehi made his third straight start in the Premier League since joining Manchester City, this time against the side he nearly joined in the summer. He played very well on the defensive end, contributing seven clearances, three blocked shots, two interceptions and one tackle. He also put one shot on target, his second in three appearances for City. It's been a very good start for him with his new club, and there's no reason to believe that won't continue given Guehi's breadth of experience in the Premier League.