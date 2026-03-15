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Marc Guehi News: Three shots from the defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Guehi had three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Guehi had a rare stat line Saturday, with the defender recording three shots, although not one was on goal. That said, he would also add five interceptions and three clearances in the defense. He has established himself as an everyday starter, now with eight starts in eight appearances in league play.

Marc Guehi
Manchester City
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