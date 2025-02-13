Marc Guiu Injury: Deemed hamstring injury

Guiu has been confirmed to be out for the next few matches due to a hamstring injury, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "Marc Guiu will also be out for a while. He has a muscle problem, a hamstring issue as well, and will be out for a little while."

Guiu was already announced to be out for a few week weeks due to injury ahead of their previous match but has received a further update Thursday, with it now known it is his hamstring keeping him sidelined. This doesn't change much, as he likely still won't be fit until around mid-March. Luckily for the club, he has only appeared in four games all season, so this is a minor absence.