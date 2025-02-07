Marc Guiu Injury: Likely out long term
Guiu (undisclosed) will probably be out for weeks due to a bad injury, coach Enzo Maresca said in the press conference. "Marc has unfortunately sustained a serious injury. It could be a long-term issue. We are still waiting to determine the extent, but it doesn't look like a short-term injury; it seems more prolonged. Exactly how long, we don't know yet. Probably weeks."
Guiu will be sidelined for several weeks due to an undisclosed injury. The Spanish forward has had a challenging season in terms of playing, though that was to be expected, as most of his minutes have come in non-league play. His absence is unlikely to impact the starting XI, though he we won't be able to feature in UECL, which opens up minutes for others in the attack.
