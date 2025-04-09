Marc Guiu Injury: Season not over

Guiu (hamstring) could return before the end of the season, according to manager Enzo Maresca.'From today he looks quite good, much better, and he can be back before the season finishes.'

Guiu suffered a hamstring injury in February and has been working on the long road back to recovery. The forward seems to be progressing well and could be back before the end of the campaign. Even when fit Guiu is little more than a depth option.