Marc-Oliver Kempf Injury: Called up for Fiorentina tilt

Kempf (thigh) has been selected for Sunday's game versus Fiorentina.

Kempf is making his return from a two-game absence but might not return to the XI right away since he was a late call. Alberto Dossena and Edoardo Goldaniga teamed up in the middle of the defense sans him. He has posted eight tackles (two won), 23 clearances, six blocks and six interceptions in his last five showings, contributing to one clean sheet.