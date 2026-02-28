Marc-Oliver Kempf headshot

Marc-Oliver Kempf Injury: Scores and leaves early versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Kempf scored one goal to go with one clearance and one shot on target in 45 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Lecce before subbing off at halftime due to a hip injury, coach Cesc Fabregas informed.

Kempf basically sealed with a diving header on a set piece that put his team up by two goals and was replaced by Diego Carlos shortly thereafter. The gaffer added: "He has an ailment that needs monitoring." Como will return on the pitch Tuesday in the Coppa Italia and next Saturday at Cagliari in Serie A play.

Marc-Oliver Kempf
Como
