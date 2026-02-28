Marc-Oliver Kempf Injury: Scores and leaves early versus Lecce

Kempf scored one goal to go with one clearance and one shot on target in 45 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Lecce before subbing off at halftime due to a hip injury, coach Cesc Fabregas informed.

Kempf basically sealed with a diving header on a set piece that put his team up by two goals and was replaced by Diego Carlos shortly thereafter. The gaffer added: "He has an ailment that needs monitoring." Como will return on the pitch Tuesday in the Coppa Italia and next Saturday at Cagliari in Serie A play.