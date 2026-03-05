Marc-Oliver Kempf Injury: Slated to be available versus Cagliari

Kempf (hip) "is fine and has been training regularly," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Kempf won't miss time in Serie A play after subbing off early last week and being spared in a recent Coppa Italia game. It remains to be seen whether he's fit enough to start, though, or if Diego Carlos will pair up with Jacobo Ramon in the back. Kempf has gotten the call in seven straight matches and has registered at least one clearance in his last 10 appearances, totaling 48, contributing to five clean sheets and posting nine tackles (five won), three interceptions and three blocks over that span.