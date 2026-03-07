Marc-Oliver Kempf News: Logs heap of clearances in Cagliari bout

Kempf (hip) recorded one tackle (zero won) and 11 clearances and committed one foul in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Cagliari.

Kempf managed to play the whole game despite an ailment and registered a new season high in clearances, but his team conceded once. He'll be a regular as long as he stays healthy. He has notched at least one clearance in 11 straight displays, totaling 59, scoring twice, adding 10 tackles (five won) and three blocks and contributing to five clean sheets through that stretch.