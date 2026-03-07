Marc-Oliver Kempf News: Makes starting XI

Kempf (hip) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Cagliari.

Kempf makes the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Cagliari after subbing off early last week and being spared in the recent Coppa Italia match. The defender had started seven straight matches prior to that and returns to his usual role in the back line. During his last 10 appearances, he has recorded at least one clearance in each game for a total of 48 while contributing to five clean sheets with nine tackles (five won), three interceptions and three blocks.