Marc-Oliver Kempf News: Posts three clearances against Fiorentina

Kempf (thigh) drew one foul and had three clearances and one tackle in 21 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 win over Fiorentina.

Kempf shored up the defense in the final minutes to protect the lead in his return from a two-game absence. He'll likely start over either Edoardo Goldaniga or Alberto Dossena against Napoli on Sunday. He has registered nine tackles (two won), four interceptions, 20 clearances and three blocks in his last five showings, with no clean sheets.