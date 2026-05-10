Marc-Oliver Kempf News: Provides assist in Verona fixture

Kempf assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), four clearances and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Verona.

Kempf returned to the XI after two games thanks to Jacobo Ramon's suspension and was more effective in the final third than defensively, posting a new season high in shots and teeing up Tasos Douvikas with a great feed from the back. He has notched multiple clearances in his last ight outings (six starts), accumulating 34 and adding seven interceptions, three tackles (zero won) and five blocks during that stretch, with three clean sheets. He'll compete for minutes with Diego Carlos in the last two tilts.