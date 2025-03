Kempf won one of one tackle and had two blocks in 63 minutes before picking up his second yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Como.

Kempf was cautioned for two professional fouls and won't be available against Venezia on Saturday. If Alberto Dossena (undisclosed) doesn't return, the coach will turn to Fellipe Jack or adapt Mergim Vojvoda or Ivan Smolcic.