Marc-Oliver Kempf News: Shows well in Parma game

Kempf won one of two tackles and recorded three shots (one on goal), seven clearances and one block in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Parma.

Kempf was diligent in the back and a menace on set pieces on the other end in another shut-out victory for Como. He has posted five or more clearances in five consecutive tilts, totaling 32 and adding five tackles (four won), two interceptions and six blocks, with four clean sheets.