Marc Pubill Injury: Added to squad list

Pubil (ribs) is in the squad list for Wednesday's match against Barcelona.

Pubil was back in training this week, and that looks to be leading the defender to his return, as he is on the traveling squad. This is good news for the club after the loss of Jose Maria Gimenez, as the club adds back some depth in the defense. He started in two of his past three appearances, although he likely will not start if not fully fit in such a crucial match.