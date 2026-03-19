Marc Pubill Injury: Dealing with ribs problem

Pubill remained on the bench during Wednesday's 3-2 loss against Tottenham in the Champions League as he wasn't fully fit to feature due to a ribs problems, according to coach Diego Simeone, per AS. "Pubill has a problem with one of his ribs, I don't know if it's the right or the left, and we preferred fresh players who are one hundred percent fit."

Pubill stayed on the bench in Wednesday's Champions League loss to Spurs while managing a rib issue, despite having started five of the previous seven matches, signaling how cautious coach Diego Simeone was about only using fully fit players for that spot. His absence was noticeable given his recent run in the lineup, and he is expected to be evaluated over the next few days with a massive derby against Real Madrid coming up Sunday. If he is not cleared in time, David Hacnko is in line to step into central defense, which would push Matteo Ruggeri out wide to cover the left-back role.