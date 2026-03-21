Marc Pubill Injury: Not available for derby

Pubill (ribs) is not available for Sunday's derby against Real Madrid, according to Carlos Fernandez from Marca.

Pubill is still dealing with rib issues and won't be in the mix for Sunday's derby against Real Madrid. The defender wasn't called up by La Roja over the international break, which should give him a good window to recover and target a return for the first game of April against Barcelona. Until he gets back to full speed, David Hancko is lined up to slide into central defense, which would push Matteo Ruggeri out to cover the left-back spot.