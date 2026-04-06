Marc Pubill Injury: Trains ahead of UCL clash

Pubill (ribs) returned to team training Monday and is on track for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.

Pubill has been dealing with a ribs injury since weeks and was left out of the Spain squad during the international break, making his return to the training pitch a significant step forward. Getting back into team sessions ahead of the biggest European fixture of Atletico's season is a timely boost for manager Simeone, with David Hancko having been covering in the back line in his absence. Whether Pubill is ready to start against Barcelona or eases back in off the bench will be the key question heading into Wednesday.