Pubill has continued to deliver strong performances and has been among the team's best players in recent matches. Originally signed as a right-back, he has been used as a center-back in recent games, benefiting from multiple injuries and rotations to secure a place in the starting XI. He has started five of the last six games across all competitions, and in this match, he contributed two tackles, one interception, two clearances and a season-high four blocks, helping secure his second clean sheet with the team.