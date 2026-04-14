Marc Pubill News: Available after UCL ban

Pubill will be an option for upcoming games in all competition after being ineligible in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Pubill has cleared the ban he earned for accumulating yellow cards at the European level, hoping to find consistency in the final rounds of the 2025/26 campaign. He has operated as a center-back lately, racking up multiple clearances in 18 consecutive league or continental appearances, but failing to make an offensive impact during that period. Both Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet started midweek and could be pushed to the bench if Pubill returns to the starting lineup in future matchups.