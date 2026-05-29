Marc Pubill News: Nets rare goal

Pubill recorded one goal on one shot in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Villarreal.

Pubill had the lone goal of Sunday's match for Atletico, finding the back of the net in the 43rd minute. This is an extremely rare goal for the defender, as it was his first of the season, also adding an assist earlier in the season. He ends the campaign with 15 starts in 19 appearances, recording 20 interceptions, 25 tackles and 85 clearances to go along with five clean sheets.