Marc Pubill News: Returns Wednesday
Pubill (ribs) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Barcelona.
Pubill is fit again after battling a rib injury, not fit enough to start, but an option from the bench. He has been more of a starter in the middle of the defense recently and is likely to earn that spot back in the next few games, recording four clean sheets in his 12 appearances (nine starts).
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