Marc Pubill News: Scored opener in 2-2 draw
Pubill scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal.
Pubill opened the scoring in the second half in a game that would finish 2-2. The 23-year-old mad ehis first appearance of the season in this game, having started 15 times in the league last year. This gaol came from his only shot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Pubill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Pubill See More