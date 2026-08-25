Marc Pubill News: Scored opener in 2-2 draw

Pubill scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

Pubill opened the scoring in the second half in a game that would finish 2-2. The 23-year-old mad ehis first appearance of the season in this game, having started 15 times in the league last year. This gaol came from his only shot.