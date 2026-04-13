Marc Pubill News: Will miss second leg

Pubill received a third yellow card this season in the Champions League and will therefore miss Tuesday's quarterfinal second leg against Barcelona due to suspension, according to the UEFA.

Pubill won't be an option for Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Barcelona after picking his third yellow card in the competition this season. The center-back's absence is a big blow for the Colchoneros since he has been a regular figure in the back line in recent weeks and his absence will force a change in the starting XI. Robin Le Normand is the likely option to step in the back line to replace him against the Blaugranas.