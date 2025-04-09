Fantasy Soccer
Marc Roca headshot

Marc Roca Injury: Back with squad Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 4:36am

Roca (foot) is back in the squad for Thursday's clash against Jagiellonia Bialystok in the Conference League, coach Manuel Pellegrini said in the press conference.

Roca will be in the squad for Thursday's game after missing nearly two months with a foot injury. He still needs a few more training sessions to be fully fit according to his coach, but he is available moving forward. That said, he was not a regular starter after his previous absence and will likely remain a bench option or start in rotation to give regulars rest toward the end of the season.

