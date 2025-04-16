Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marc Roca headshot

Marc Roca Injury: Could require surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Roca (foot) was forced out of Wednesday's training session due to his recurrent injury and could require surgery, coach Manuel Pellegrini said in a press conference, according to Gonzalo Tortosa of El Chiringuito. "Marc has some discomfort that does not allow him to be 100%, he will probably have to undergo surgery."

Roca suffered a setback from his foot injury during training on Wednesday which will likely sideline him for the rest of the season and require surgery. The midfielder is a regular starter when fit so his situation is being taken seriously and he could undergo that procedure soon to be ready for the 2025-26 season as early as possible. Sergi Altimira and Pablo Fornals are expected to see increased playing time in the midfield during his absence.

Marc Roca
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now