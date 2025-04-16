Marc Roca Injury: Could require surgery

Roca (foot) was forced out of Wednesday's training session due to his recurrent injury and could require surgery, coach Manuel Pellegrini said in a press conference, according to Gonzalo Tortosa of El Chiringuito. "Marc has some discomfort that does not allow him to be 100%, he will probably have to undergo surgery."

Roca suffered a setback from his foot injury during training on Wednesday which will likely sideline him for the rest of the season and require surgery. The midfielder is a regular starter when fit so his situation is being taken seriously and he could undergo that procedure soon to be ready for the 2025-26 season as early as possible. Sergi Altimira and Pablo Fornals are expected to see increased playing time in the midfield during his absence.