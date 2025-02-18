Marc Roca Injury: Suffers foot injury

Roca sustained a direct trauma to his right foot against Real Sociedad. Medical tests confirmed a partial injury to the flexor plate of the second metatarsophalangeal joint. His return to training will depend on his progress after an initial non-weight-bearing recovery phase, the club announced.

