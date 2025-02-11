Marc Roca News: Assists Saturday

Roca assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Celta Vigo.

Roca was back in the lineup Saturday, playing 58 minutes while assisting one of the two goals for Betis. Since his return from his ankle injury, the midfielder has started twice in four league appearances, generating six interceptions, four tackles and three clearances in that span.