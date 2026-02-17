Marc Roca headshot

Marc Roca News: Plays full game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Roca generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Mallorca.

Roca hit the post with a brilliant halfway line attempt in the third minute. He recorded 19 passes and also made nine clearances, one block and one tackle. He has now registered 14 clearances, nine tackles and two interceptions across the last four games.

Marc Roca
Betis
