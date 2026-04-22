Marc Roca News: Scores first goal of season

Roca scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 3-2 win versus Girona.

Roca played a decisive role in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Girona, arriving late at the edge of the box in the first half to chest the ball down, shift past Fran Beltran and drill a right-footed shot into the bottom corner to level the score after Ez Abde's involvement from the right. The Spanish midfielder added one takle, two interceptions and remained disciplined in his defensive work across the full match. Roca has now scored one La Liga goal this season and recorded three assists across all competitions, contributing consistently as a box to box force in his side's midfield.