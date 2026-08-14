Marcao Injury: Left out ahead of season opener

Marcao (foot) has been left out of Sevilla's final training session before Saturday's LaLiga opener against Rayo Vallecano, according to Deportes Sevilla.

Marcao had recently continued his individualized recovery plan at the club's sporting city rather than traveling for the preseason camp in the Netherlands, a setback that followed a thigh bruise and a foot issue that had already kept him sidelined at the end of last season. His continued absence now confirms he will not be available for the season opener, and his path back to full team training will be worth monitoring as Sevilla begins the new 2026/27 La Liga campaign.