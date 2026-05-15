Marcao Injury: Trains with team Friday

Marcao (foot) returned to team training Friday for the first time in four months and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Real Madrid, according to Zona Mixta.

Marcao had undergone surgery to repair a fracture in his left foot in January and has been working through a lengthy rehabilitation process ever since, making his return to collective sessions a significant milestone. The Brazilian center-back had contributed one goal, 59 clearances and 13 tackles across 13 appearances before the injury struck, and his potential availability for the Real Madrid fixture would be a welcome boost for Sevilla heading into the final fixture of their season. The club will assess how he comes through the remaining sessions before making a final call on his involvement Sunday.