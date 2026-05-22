Marcao Injury: Won't return this season

Marcao (foot) has returned to training with the squad but will not feature again this season, according to Marca.

Marcao had made it back to collective sessions after undergoing surgery to repair a left foot fracture in January, making his return to the training pitch a meaningful rehabilitation milestone. However, the club has decided not to rush the Brazilian center-back back into competitive action before the end of the campaign, with Marcao ending the season with one goal, 59 clearances and 13 tackles across 13 appearances before the injury struck. The focus now shifts to being fully fit and available from the very start of the 2026/27 season.