Marcel Alejandro Ruiz Injury: Hopeful to play without surgery

Ruiz (knee) has slowly increased his training workloads after opting not to undergo surgery for his ACL tear and is aiming to be in the traveling squad for Wednesday's CCC match against LA Galaxy, although he's not expected to see game action until one of the subsequent league fixtures versus America and Mazatlan, according to Javier Rojas of TUDN.

Ruiz picked up an ACL injury on March 11, but with the damage apparently limited to a partial rupture, he'll attempt to play through it to remain in contention for the World Cup. While he remains in a race against time to achieve that goal, the key player is no longer completely ruled out for upcoming matchups, which would be a major boost for his club. He could initially see some minutes off the bench as a box-to-box midfielder, allowing Jesus Ricardo Angulo and Nicolas Castro to play more offensive roles and relegating Fernando Arce to a bench spot.