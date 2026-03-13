Marcel Alejandro Ruiz Injury: Out with torn ACL

Ruiz will miss the remainder of the Clausura 2026 season and the World Cup due to a right knee ACL rupture and medial meniscus injury that will require surgery, his club announced Friday.

Ruiz picked up the issue during the midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup match against San Diego, and it turned out to be a severe injury following medical assessment. This news means a huge blow for a player who was in the best moment of his career and was expected to be called up by the Mexican squad for the upcoming World Cup. He'll be sidelined for a long period, looking to return in the final months of 2026. His final numbers in the Clausura campaign were 17 shots, 15 chances created, 22 tackles, one goal and two assists over eight starts. Nicolas Castro could move to a holding midfield role, with Fernando Arce offering a defensive-minded alternative to cover for Ruiz's absence for the rest of the season.