Marcel Alejandro Ruiz Injury: Suffers knee injury Wednesday

Ruiz left Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against San Diego with a knee issue, about which coach Antonio Mohamed said "his knee was quite stable when we got back to the locker room, so hopefully it's just a scare, we'll have to wait.", according to Claro Sports.

Ruiz had a swollen knee after being forced off the field towards the end of the first half in the CCC game with an injury that has caused plenty of concern for both his club and the Mexican national team. However, it will take a few days to determine the severity of the problem. Meanwhile, he's unlikely to take part in upcoming league matches. Nicolas Castro took his place midweek, and Fernando Arce could also benefit if a more defensively focused midfield is favored at some point.