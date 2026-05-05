Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Active despite loss
Ruiz registered five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Pachuca.
The ACL injury that sidelined Ruiz earlier this year isn't affecting him as much as one would've expected, and the central midfielder continues to be a reliable presence in the middle of the park for Toluca. Expect Ruiz to be a valuable fantasy option in the return leg Sunday due to his high floor, as he makes things happen and gets involved on both sides of the ball regularly.
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