Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Active despite loss

Ruiz registered five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Pachuca.

The ACL injury that sidelined Ruiz earlier this year isn't affecting him as much as one would've expected, and the central midfielder continues to be a reliable presence in the middle of the park for Toluca. Expect Ruiz to be a valuable fantasy option in the return leg Sunday due to his high floor, as he makes things happen and gets involved on both sides of the ball regularly.