Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Assists winner Saturday

Ruiz set up the match-winning goal Saturday as he assisted Paulinho's header in the 91st minute for the only goal of the match. It came on one of two chances he created in the match and it marked his first assist since July 14. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won one tackle and intercepted three passes in his full 90 minutes of action.