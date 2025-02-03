Fantasy Soccer
Marcel Alejandro Ruiz headshot

Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Assists winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Ruiz assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Tigres UANL.

Ruiz set up the match-winning goal Saturday as he assisted Paulinho's header in the 91st minute for the only goal of the match. It came on one of two chances he created in the match and it marked his first assist since July 14. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won one tackle and intercepted three passes in his full 90 minutes of action.

Marcel Alejandro Ruiz
Toluca
