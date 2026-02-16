Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Credited with assist

Ruiz assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-0 victory over Club Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Ruiz set up the team's lone goal with a perfect low cross that was tapped home by Paulinho in the 21st minute. Ruiz offers value due to his two-way upside in midfield, but he's creative enough to deliver assists here and there as well. This was his second goal contribution of the season, as he had previously scored a goal in Round 2 against Santos Laguna.