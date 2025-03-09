Fantasy Soccer
Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Delivers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 9:51am

Ruiz assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 5-2 victory versus Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Ruiz was involved in the goal fest with a backwards pass to Alexis Vega in the 56th minute of Saturday's match. The midfielder created two more chances but also missed one and received his second yellow card of the year during the victory. His four assists are now the second-highest tally on the squad and fifth-highest in the league. He'll likely remain an all-around asset while logging plenty of playing time in most fixtures.

Marcel Alejandro Ruiz
Toluca
More Stats & News
