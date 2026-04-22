Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Earns red card Wednesday

Ruiz was shown a red card in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Mazatlan.

Ruiz got sent off after committing a foul in the 60th minute against the Canoneros. This could mean the end of the season for the central midfielder, who will be suspended for the regular-season finale against Leon and may leave for international duty after that. He started for the first time since returning from a partial ACL rupture which had limited his participation since mid-March. Nicolas Castro could bounce back to a holding midfield spot while Ruiz is unavailable.