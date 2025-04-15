Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Extends run of form

Ruiz assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Atlas.

Ruiz has strung together a series of good performances for Toluca in the past month and did so once again on Saturday. In 90 minutes played against Atlas, the midfielder registered one assist, made five passes into the final third, and won all three of his tackles. Ruiz now has three goal contributions in his last five starts for the club. He will be looking to continue his hot streak against Atletico de San Luis on Thursday.