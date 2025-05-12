Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Logs assist in win

Ruiz delivered an assist, had one off-target shot, created two chances and made four tackles (two won) during Saturday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Ruiz was disruptive as usual in the middle of the park and did even better on offense as he assisted Paulinho for his team's second goal. One of Liga MX's most reliable sources of defensive numbers at his position, the holding midfielder also took his offensive game to another level this season, with three goals and seven assists over 37 appearances.