Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Logs three tackles in knockout loss

Ruiz registered one shot (zero on goal) and three tackles (one won) in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Pachuca.

Ruiz had a poor end to the Liga MX campaign after being quite impactful in his recent league and CCC outings. His final numbers in the domestic competition were one goal, two assists, 23 shots (four on goal), 19 chances created and 30 tackles across 12 appearances (11 starts). After declining surgery and returning from an ACL injury that initially seemed to sideline him until the second half of the year, he has played well in significant minutes for his club, keeping alive slim hopes of a World Cup call-up with Mexico.