Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Plays as substitute in CCC

Ruiz (knee) featured off the bench during Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Ruiz has completed a month-long recovery after sustaining a partial ACL tear, having opted to continue playing without surgery in order not to miss the World Cup. While there's moderate risk of his injury worsening, his presence on the pitch will be quite helpful for his club and potentially for the national team. If he's called up for the international tournament, he'll take part only in the remaining three regular-season games of the Clausura campaign before leaving. He should be reliable for all-around output, with his inclusion in central midfield allowing Nicolas Castro and Jesus Ricardo Angulo to move forward while leaving a more defensive-minded Fernando Arce on the bench.