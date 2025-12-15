Ruiz was quite successful in passes and individual duels, and he kept the opposing goalkeeper busy by shooting mainly from long range during the decisive clash. He was one of the most consistent performers for the champions, featuring as part of a two-man holding midfield alongside Franco Romero. The Mexican international has stood out for his vision to generate attacking plays, though he has lacked touches that directly result in goals, as he didn't make any contribution to the score sheet in his last 13 games.